Greek Day at the New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK – Within the context of the 20th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in cooperation with Capital Link organized a special ceremony in honor of Greece entitled “Greek Day at NYSE.”

On December 11, the NYSE held an official reception in honor of the Greek Delegation, Greek companies listed on the NYSE, and companies that participated in the Forum.

The NYSE flew the Greek flag on Wall Street and issued special commemorative medals to honor the members of the Greek Delegation.

This year’s “Greek Day at NYSE” featured Greek Government Officials and executives representing companies listed in the United States as well as companies that participated at the 20th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum, which was held the previous day.

Minister of Tourism of the Hellenic Republic Elena Kountoura and Dr. John Coustas, CEO of Danaos Corp., rang the closing bell, ending the trading session on December 11 accompanied by Harris Kosmatos and Apostolos Tsitsirakis of Tsakos Energy Navigation; Emilios Kyriakou, CITI Country Officer Greece and Cyprus; Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Koutras, Capital Link President Nicolas Bornozis; and Capital Link Managing Director Olga Bornozi.

Betty Liu, NYSE Executive Vice Chairman welcomed the Greek Delegation and the listed companies and highlighted the long-standing relationship between the NYSE and the Greek and Greek-American business communities.

The active support and participation of NYSE, the world’s largest stock exchange, enhances the prestige and the visibility of the Forum and of Greece to a wider international investment audience. It also shows the stable support to Greece, the Greek companies, the Greek shipping industry, and the Diaspora.

The U.S. Capital Markets are a major source of capital for a growing number of companies of Greek interest and the NYSE plays a leading role in this.

The event was broadcast live on major news stations in the United States and abroad to an estimated audience of 150 million viewers worldwide.