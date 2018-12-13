ESPN Visits Kimisis tis Theotokou in Brooklyn for Giannis Antetokounmpo

BROOKLYN, NY – ESPN, the world’s cable and satellite sports television channel, visited Kimisis tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Brooklyn for the sake of Giannis Antetokounmpo. The ESPN presenter Scoop Jackson and his seven-member crew met with Greek-American parents and children, spoke to them about the “phenomenon of Giannis Antetokounmpo,” watched and taped a basketball game for the Children’s Championship of the Archdiocese, visited the Kimisis tis Theotokou Church of the Assumption, got the interviews they wanted, and then ate… souvlaki and other Greek dishes, and left with the best impressions and images.

What was the reason for the visit? Following an interview with Giannis Antetokounmpo for a segment which will air on Christmas Day, December 25, shortly before the New York Knicks-Milwaukee Bucks game, all of America will see the Kimisis tis Theotokou Church and the Greek-American parents and children commenting on Giannis for Scoop Jackson and ESPN.

“It was a unique experience. Both for us and for them, I believe,” said Demetris Pristouris, Kimisis tis Theotokou Youth Director. “They asked me something about Giannis, but I think they were happy with the family atmosphere and warmth we have at Kimisis tis Theotokou Church. They found that the Church is nearby, they offered us the church and we talked with them there and the people of ESPN were very happy and satisfied. I think they did not want to leave,” “said Pristouris who is also the Director of the Super League Athletic Academy.

And he is right because ESPN presenter Scoop Jackson extended his program. They first went and sat down on the bleachers of the closed gym at Kimisis tis Theotokou, and after taking some pictures, then they “checked” the Greek-Americans with whom they would speak about Giannis Antetokounmpo. Among those interviewed were parents Andrew Sfouggatakis and Maria Grigou, from the children, George Sfouggatakis and Maria Stoupakis, and from the Super League Athletic Academy coaches, who visited Athens with the team in April, Yannis Hartofilis.

After the interviews in the room provided by the Church, then Jackson and Pristouris went into the church itself and began their interview.

There the ESPN presenter stared open-mouthed, admiring the quietness and devotion of the Greek Church… Then all the children of Kimisis tis Theotokou and the Super League Athletic Academy along with the coaches and, of course, the ESPN crew stayed in the hall that the Church provided very kindly and watched the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo take on the Raptors in Toronto. But they were not alone… They also had a classic Greek accompaniment.

The Greek restaurant Greek Xpress (263 Prospect Park West Brooklyn, 11215 – 158 Lawrence Street Brooklyn, 11201) donated… savory souvlakia and Greek foods, and Scoop Jackson and his seven-member crew were delighted with the delicious taste.

Now, we are all looking forward to December 25th, not just because it’s Christmas, but also to see Kimisis tis Theotokou and the Greek-Americans talk about Giannis Antetokounmpo on national TV, all across the USA.