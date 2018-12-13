Greece Hopes to Avoid Larco Nickel Producer Closure

ATHENS – At the same time the government is hoping to woo foreign investors – with elements of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA trying to stop it – Greece is trying to find a way to keep open the nickel producer, Larco, the biggest in Europe.

The company, which is 55 percent owned by the state, can’t pay its 280-million euro ($318.41 million) electric bill to the Public Power Corporation (PPC), also a government entity, an Energy Ministry source who wasn’t identified told the news agency Reuters.

That comes at the same time the major rival New Democracy alleged the government pressured the country’s natural gas company to keep supplying a company owned by a former banker facing a long line of charges of embezzlement and wrongdoing.

A former head of state-run gas utility DEPA Theodoros Kitsakis, appointed by SYRIZA, said at least five party ministers he didn’t name told him not to cut off the supply of gas for the company although it hadn’t paid 120 million euros ($136.88 million) in arrears.

PPC has asked Greek grid operator ADMIE cut off the electricity supply and Greek authorities have been in discussions with all involved parties in an effort to keep them going, a senior energy ministry official told the news agency.

“We are seeking a solution so that the power supply is not cut off,” the official said, adding that Energy Minister George Sthathakis held talks with the managements of PPC and Larco over the issue and was due to meet workers representatives. The company has some 1,000 employees.

The European Court of Justice ruled in February that Greece should recover what it called state aid of 135.8 million euros ($154.43 million) given the company at the same time smaller customers are being hounded to pay what they owe after being ground down by pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings.