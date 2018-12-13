Greece, Mitsotakis Denounce Albania Seizure of Ethnic Greek Properties

Tensions continued to rise in the aftermath of a Greek shot dead in a confrontation with police in Albania after the Greek government and major rival New Democracy assailed the confiscation of ethnic Greek properties in southern Albania.

Prime Minister Edi Rama, who had backed the police in the incident that led to the death of Konstantinos Katsifas, had planned to meet Greek Premier and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras in a bid to cool down simmering relations but then ordered the seizure of the properties, media reports said.

The confiscated properties were swiftly sold off, partly to help tourism development in the area, upsetting the Greek Foreign Ministry – with the resignation of Nikos Kotzias, it is now headed by Tsipras technically – which said the confiscations were a violation of the European Convention of Human Rights and previous court rulings.

“Such actions are not consistent with the declared European aspirations of Albania and are contrary to its relevant obligations,” the statement said, noting that Albania wants to the join the European Union.

The Omonoia organization, which is representing the ethnic Greeks in the region, said that it would move to protect the rights and interests of the minority by using all legal means at its disposal, reported Kathimerini.

“Both the decision and the relevant proposed bill of law amount to a flagrant violation of human rights, including the rights of ownership of the Greek indigenous national minority in Albania. Such actions are not consistent with the declared European aspirations of Albania and are contrary to its relevant obligations,” the Greek response said.

“We call upon the government of Albania to rescind this decision and reconsider the law, ensuring that ownership deeds be immediately granted to all lawful owners without exception,” it added.

New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis also condemned Albania’s action and said he had sent a letter to the European Commission chief in charge of enlargement and opening accession talks, Johannes Hahn, to protest the “unacceptable” decision by Rama.

“The decision constitutes a direct violation of the Greek national minority’s human rights, and contravenes the European Convention on Human Rights,” Mitsotakis said.