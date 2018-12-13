New Column in TNH: Dear Stavroula

“Dear Stavroula” is The National Herald’s new column which will be published every weekend in our print edition starting with this issue.

The column is dedicated to our readers who sometimes need a good and faithful advisor to help them deal with various, everyday life issues that may come up in personal, family, or social situations. We welcome questions on all topics including education, adolescence, and relationships, among others.

Whatever your concerns, do not hesitate to contact Stavroula. Her email is stavroula@ekirikas.com and her mailing address is: National Herald, Inc., Attn: Stavroula, 37-10 30 St., Long Island City, NY 11101.