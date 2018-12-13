Nassau DA Singas Announces Grand Opening of Community Partnership Program

MINEOLA, NY – Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas announced the grand opening of the Community Partnership Program in Hempstead on December 11. The Community Partnership Program (CPP) is a community-based resource and referral office that provides social services in English and Spanish to the general community with a focus on the re-entry population and other justice-involved individuals. CPP’s goal is to provide community support to reduce recidivism and build a safer community.

“We know that when we address the issues that bring people into the criminal justice system – whether it is addiction, poverty, mental health or other challenges – and provide people with the assistance they need, they are less likely to reoffend,” DA Singas said. “We have assembled a talented staff with credentials in healthcare, social services, education and leadership to help justice-involved individuals out of the system and into successful lives.”

The program, located at 9 Centre Street in Hempstead, links community members to necessary resources, including:

Medical insurance and health care

Mental health and substance treatment

Home healthcare coordination, if eligible

Job readiness programs

Educational and vocational training

Social service benefits, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

Clothing closet

Food pantry

CPP staff also facilitates a group called “Response Restructuring,” a 15-week gang intervention and prevention meeting for parolees and probationers; and weekly meetings at Hempstead Middle and High Schools focusing on gang prevention and consequential thinking.

The program, funded in part through asset forfeiture money provided by the Nassau County District Attorney (NCDA), offers support meetings that are open to community members who are justice-involved, have been affected by gang/gun violence, or have family or loved ones who have been affected.

CPP, in conjunction with the NCDA’s Office of Alternative Prosecution and Resources (PHOENIX), monitors clients who have accepted alternative sentencing and is a member of the Nassau County Re-entry Task Force, which provides services to recently released community members.

According to newly released data from the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services, Nassau County has experienced a nearly 25% reduction in major crimes from 2013 to 2017.

The NCDA thanks Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds, President/CEO of The Family and Children’s Association, and all the community agencies with whom we coordinate with on a daily basis.