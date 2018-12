NEW YORK – A pleasant surprise was awaiting the audience at the early performance of the Christmas Spectacular on December 3 at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. Shortly before the famed Rockettes went on stage, 26 students from the Dimitrios and Georgia Kaloidis Parochial School (DGK) of the Holy Cross Bay Ridge community stole the hearts of the audience.

The choir was created only two months ago, in October, by the school’s music and dance teacher Konstantinos Stergioulis. …