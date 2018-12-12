Pavlopoulos Inaugurates Athena Center for Science and Technology

Greek President of the Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos inaugurated on Monday the Eugenides Foundation “ Athena” Center for Science and Technology (ACST).

Pavlopoulos said the ACST will contribute greatly to the scientific and technological education of young Greeks and congratulated the Foundation for its invaluable service to the Greek public in the last 60 years.

The Greek President also remarked that the ACST will help the most hopeful part of Greek society to be exposed from early on to the age-old dilemma of how to deal with technology and its achievements.

“I am referring, in specific, to the technophobe-technophile polarity and the ensuing disputes between adherents of the two camps,” he said, and argued that this image of juxtaposition is a stereotype that needs to be done away with.

Finally, Pavlopoulos stressed the need for a wider and fuller recognition of the fact that behind information science’s important technological achievements are bright and innovative ideas produced by human minds.

“It should not escape our attention that the spirit is remarkably at work behind the seemingly cold electronic technology,” he concluded.