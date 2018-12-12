Nuns Notified Archbishop Demetrios about Archimandrite Gerasimos Makris Sexual Misconduct

BOSTON.- Abbess Foteini and Sister Theonymphi, nuns at the All Saints Monastery in Calverton, NY on Long Island had notified the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America verbally and also in writing that their spiritual father, Archimandrite Gerasimos Makris, had sexually abused them.

They allege that they had been berated, threatened, and intimidated by Archdiocesan officials whom they named. Archimandrite Makris was the presiding priest at the Holy Cross parish in Brooklyn but he was removed by the Archdiocese and sent to …