Nuns Notified Archbishop Demetrios about Archimandrite Gerasimos Makris Sexual Misconduct

BOSTON.- Abbess Foteini and Sister Theonymphi, nuns at the All Saints Monastery in Calverton, NY on Long Island had notified the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America verbally and also in writing that their spiritual father, Archimandrite Gerasimos Makris, had sexually abused them.
They allege that they had been berated, threatened, and intimidated by Archdiocesan officials whom they named. Archimandrite Makris was the presiding priest at the Holy Cross parish in Brooklyn but he was removed by the Archdiocese and sent to …
This scandal now reaches to the highest levels of our Archdiocese and to the Archbishop himself. He may be excused because his age has apparently left him bereft of his faculties and senses, but it is time for the bleeding to stop. That will never happen while we are ruled by a greedy vain despot from Istanbul. Time for our own authentic Christ-centered American Orthodox Church, free of incompetent despots foreign and domestic.