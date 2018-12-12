In New York, Foreign Investors Still Wary of Greece

With Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA Alexis Tsipras inviting investors to return after the end of eight years of international bailouts, Greece is having trouble reigniting confidence after he imposed an avalanche of tax hikes and worries he will renege on reforms agreed with lenders.

That came out of meetings Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos had while attending the 20th Invest in Greece – Capital Link Forum in New York where he ran head-on into questions about whether the country can hit fiscal targets and with an election year looming, said Kathimerini.

The majority of foreign investors continue to have reservations about putting money back into Greece which in 2011 stiffed bond holders with 74 percent losses in a futile attempt to reduce debt that is still rising despite 326 billion euros ($369.46 billion) in three bailouts that expired on Aug. 20 and as the creditors said the economy will need monitoring for years.

There was said to be anxiety in New York from bankers and business leaders as well, the paper said, contradicting Tsipras’ statement that the economy is recovering, for which he has taken credit without noting if so it’s largely because he reneged on anti-austerity promises.

Despite concerns – and with elements in SYRIZA trying to stop foreign investments and major projects, including the $8 billion development of the former Hellenikon International Airport delayed for years – there was still some interest in taking a chance on Greece, the paper said.

Foreign fund managers are nervous about the political volatility with elections coming and the now pro-austerity Tsipras falling behind the major opposition New Democracy Conservatives whose leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis wants to undo some reforms.

There was also uncertainty how Greek banks will deal with a mountain of bad loans making up 40 percent of their portfolios even though Tsipras – reneging on another vow – has let loans be sold to vulture collectors and banks to foreclose on homes and hound people who can’t pay because of big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings.

Sources the paper didn’t name said during Tsakalotos’ two rounds of talks with 45 investors, the foreign funds focused questions on upcoming elections, with a US fund manager telling Kathimerini that, “What we seek to find out at the moment is the developments around the challenges the Greek sector is facing, and the election timetable.”