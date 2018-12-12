FYROM Premier Zaev Rekindles “Macedonian” Language Claim

After backing away from saying that part of a new name deal with Greece would allow the use of the “Macedonian” language abroad – in Greece – Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) Premier Zoran Zaev that language should nevertheless be recognized.

“It is important that both sides be careful about our phraseology. It’s a fact that the (name) agreement contains a reference to a ‘Macedonian language,’ it’s a fact that this belongs to the Southern Slavic languages and this is… part of the agreement, as is the fact that we shall be named Republic of North Macedonia,” he said.

The agreement also allows citizens of what would be North Macedonia to call themselves Macedonians and have a Macedonian language and culture and identity, giving away the name of the ancient abutting Greek province of Macedonia.

Earlier, trying to smooth over a row with Greece, FYROM lawmakers moved to make another change to their Constitution to remove references to “Macedonians living abroad,” to keep intact the deal made with anti-nationalist Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras.

A brouhaha developed after the report which led Greek Prokopis Pavlopoulos to fiercely respond that FYROM must abide by the deal with Tsipras, who has continued to stay mum even in the face of opposition to the agreement from his junior coalition partner, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who heads the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL).

In a statement, FYROM’s government said, without clarifying Zaev’s remarks, that it is “strongly committed” to the agreement reached at Lake Prespes, which borders both countries. FYROM has approved it but not the Greek Parliament, due to take it up in March.

FYROM TV Telma said the Parliament there would concede and make the change after it earlier revised the Constitution to remove irredentist claims to Greek lands, including Macedonia, the

The two sides earlier at the time agreed that FYROM’s constitution would be revised along the lines of Article 108 in the Greek Constitution which states that “the state must take care of Greek emigrants and the maintenance of their ties with the fatherland.”

Saying it would not interfere in Greece’s internal affairs, FYROM added that, “We are strongly committed to full implementation of Prespa agreement, and all of our actions and statements are made in good faith to support the agreement.”

The statement added that, “As a country that aspires to join the EU, we understand that countries take care of their own citizens and countries in the Balkans do not interfere in neighboring countries on any given issue,” it said.

FYROM House Speaker Talat Xhaferi said he expected a vote by MPs on the final amendments to revise the constitution will most likely be held on Jan. 15. It could come before the Greek Parliament in February.

If so, Kammenos said he and the other six lawmakers in ANEL – whose votes give the government a three-vote majority – would vote against it but he has reneged on vows to take his party ouf of the administration, which would leave him powerless with polls giving him about 1 percent support, not enough to get back into Parliament in elections next year.