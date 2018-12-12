Christmas Tree Lighting at St. Thomas In Cherry Hill, NJ (Vid)

By TNH Staff December 12, 2018

The Christmas Tree Lighting at St. Thomas Church in Cherry Hill, NJ. Photo by Steve Lambrou

CHERRY HILL, NJ – In a festive atmosphere, in the presence of many children, the Christmas tree was lit at St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church in Cherry Hill.

Young and old sang from their hearts the traditional Christmas carols in both Greek and English.

The community of over 700 members, led by presiding priest Archimandrite Christoforos Oikonomidis, celebrated its golden jubilee (50th anniversary) in 2017.

Archimandrite Christoforos Oikonomidis, presiding priest of the community, and the children at the St. Thomas Church Christmas Tree Lighting. Photo by Steve Lambrou

