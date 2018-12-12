Heavy snowfall expected in northern Greece on Thursday and Friday (Vid)

Heavy snowfall is expected in northern Greece, even at low altitudes, on Thursday and Friday according to the meteo weather service of the National Observatory of Athens.

According to the weather service, light snow may also fall in southern Greece.

Snow coverage in Europe will be extensive over the next period as cold air masses coming from the north pole spread over the continent. Greece will be affected by the cold, mostly in northern Greece, but so far the phenomena in Greece appear to be less severe than in Central Europe, where the snow and low temperatures will create problems until Saturday.

Meteo has also released a video with the newest satellite forecast on snow coverage and maps on the height of snow in Europe in the next days: