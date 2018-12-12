Kammenos Says ANEL Will Reject FYROM Name Deal But Back SYRIZA

ATHENS – Reneging again, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said his tiny Independent Greeks (ANEL) party that is the junior coalition partner in the government headed by the Radical Left SYRIZA, will vote against Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ deal to rename the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) but keep supporting the Premier and the Leftists.

Kammenos vowed repeatedly to take his party and its seven votes – which give the government a three-vote majority in Parliament – out of the administration if Tsipras brought the FYROM deal to Parliament but has changed his mind again, as he does frequently.

If he were to withdraw ANEL he would be out of power with polls showing his pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic party at only about 1 percent after breaking promises to help workers, pensioners and the poor, not enough to get back into Parliament in elections next year.

It was unclear though what he would do as reports said he wouldn’t take ANEL out of the government but merely not back any censure motion that could be brought against Tsipras – after saying he would support a no confidence vote after opposing one previously.

Kammenos, who Tsipras allows to be provocative and defiant with near-impunity – the Defense Minister usually follows bombastic statements with then voting for SYRIZA policies – made the announcement of taking both sides after a meeting of ANEL’s parliamentary committee.

At least two ANEL MPs expressed their objections to the decision and the issue is expected to be a test for party discipline, said Kathimerini.

The anti-nationalist Tsipras agreed to let FYROM keep the name of the ancient abutting Greek province of Macedonia and be called North Macedonia, with Kammenos claiming he is opposed but not enough to go against the government’s leader.

FYROM lawmakers are due to ratify the name deal on Jan. 15 and it could go before the Greek Parliament uary 15. A vote by Greek lawmakers will most likely be held in February.