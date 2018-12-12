After Fierce Debate, Greek Lawmakers Halt Scheduled Pension Cuts

ATHENS – After a clash between Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and New Democracy major opposition chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Greek Parliament approved a halt in new pension cuts scheduled to begin Jan. 1, 2019 – to which the Premier had agreed before getting `the country’s international creditors to let him stop the reductions.

The Radical Left SYRIZA leader is desperately trying to regain favor after plummeting in polls following his repeatedly reneging on anti-austerity vows to meet demands from the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) in return for a third bailout in 2015, this one for 86 billion euros ($97.48 billion).

Tsipras argued that the country could meet fiscal targets without the new pension cuts he swore were a “Red Line” he would never cross but jumped over and that the economy has surpassed a primary surplus goal of 3.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

That doesn’t include interest on three rescue packages of 326 billion euros ($369.52 billion) from the lenders, also including the Washington, DC-based International Monetary Fund (IMF), nor the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprises, social security, some military expenditures nor withholding payments to those owed money by the government.

“The time has come for people to be rewarded for their sacrifices,” Tsipras told lawmakers ahead of the vote, calling the step a “necessary breath for the people of labor … who saw their pensions and their dignity hurt,” said the Reuters news agency.

Pensioners had taken repeated cuts in their benefits that were cut up to 40 percent, including lump sums, except for a favored few who were exempted.

Mitsotakis, whose party’s lead over SYRIZA fell from double-digits to 4.7 percent in the latest survey, reflecting a flurry of government handouts, again said Tsipras was openly trying to buy votes after imposing an avalanche of tax hikes and harsh austerity measures.

“You are wearing the mask of the philanthropist just to tip people from their own savings,” Mitsotakis said, noting the handouts are miniscule compared to the cuts suffered by the people who will get the so-called social dividend.

Tsipras said his actions were justified and took a swipe at his rivals. “We do not give handouts. But we are correcting the injustices created by the harsh and unprecedented austerity of your (time in power,),” he noted.

“We are gradually returning to those hurt by the crisis and the memorandums what they were unfairly deprived of for years,” he added.

During their debate in Parliament, Mitsotakis shot back at Tsipras that, “You are the longest-serving memorandum prime minister.” He added that, 2019 is an election year and your course will end at the ballot box, with the Greek people sending you back to the opposition,” next year.