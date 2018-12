ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society USA presented the biographical film Kazantzakis on December 9 at the Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) in Astoria, part of the Always on Sunday Greek film series.

The film takes on the difficult task of presenting the whole life, from childhood to death, of one of the most complex and valued writers of the twentieth century, Nikos Kazantzakis (1883-1957). The script was based on Kazantzakis’ Report to Greco, the fictionalized account …