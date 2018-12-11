14 Greek Scientists Mentioned in Highly Cited Researchers List

Fourteen Greek academics working at seven Greek Universities are included in the list of scientists whose work has the most influence globally, based on its appeal in the last 11 years.

The “Highly Cited Researchers” list is drawn up by Clarivate Analytics (formerly Thomson Reuters Intellectual Property and Science Business) based on data from the research data base Web of Science.

According to the organisation, there are over nine million scientists working worldwide, of which 6,000 have been included in the Highly Cited Researchers’ list.

The fourteen Greek scientists distinguished are:

Evangelos Yiakoumis from the Athens Polytechnic in engineering

Eleni Yiamarellou from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens in Pharmacology and Toxicology

Giorgos Dedoussis from the Harokopeion University in Molecular Biology and Genetics

Athanassios Meletios Dimopoulos from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens in clinical medicine

Giorgos Karagiannidis from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in computer science

Giannis Manios from Harokopeion University in Cross-field

Sotiris Dougios from Ioannina University in Mathematics

Giorgos-Ioannis Nyhas from the Agriculture University in Agricultural Sciences

Dimitris Rakopoulos from the Athens Polytechnic in engineering

Constantinos Rakopoulos from the Athens Polytechnic in engineering

Georgia Salandi from Ioannina University in Cross-field

Gerasimos Filippatos from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens in clinical medicine

Artemis Hatzigeorgiou from the University of Thessalia in Biology and Biochemistry

Antonia Trichopoulou from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens and the Greek Institute of Health in Social Sciences