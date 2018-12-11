AHI New York Holds Its Annual Christmas Party

NEW YORK – The American Hellenic Initiative (AHI) New York affiliate held its annual Christmas party on December 10 with a festive atmosphere at Kellari in Manhattan. The event drew members of the organization, friends, and professionals from all fields to wish everyone the best for the holiday season.

Among those present were AHI-New York President Louis Katsos, Queens College Professor Nicholas Alexiou, Jeannie Kouros, Demetria Daniels, and Evangeline Plakas.

AHI was created in 1974 to strengthen U.S.-Greece and U.S.-Cyprus relations, as well as relations within the Hellenic-American community in response to the Turkish occupation of Cyprus. The AHI Business Network was created in 1989.

AHI’s mission: Upholding the rule of law in matters of U.S. foreign policy, particularly in our nation’s dealings with Greece, Cyprus, and Turkey. AHI and its affiliate organizations have championed the rule of law and American values in foreign policy as in the best interests of the U.S. This is especially true in Southeast Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean, a region critically important to American national interests.

More information about AHI is available online: ahiworld.org.