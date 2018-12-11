Funding Approved for 4 New Ionian Islands Water Airports

By ANA December 11, 2018

Photo originally published by ANA.

The Ionian Islands Regional Council approved funding amounting to 560,000 euros for the construction of water airports in Lefkada, Meganisi, Kefalonia and Ithaca, during an extraordinary meeting that took place on Monday.
The approval came in the wake of a central decision to increase regional funds destined for infrastructure projects.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *