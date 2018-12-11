The Ionian Islands Regional Council approved funding amounting to 560,000 euros for the construction of water airports in Lefkada, Meganisi, Kefalonia and Ithaca, during an extraordinary meeting that took place on Monday.
The approval came in the wake of a central decision to increase regional funds destined for infrastructure projects.
Funding Approved for 4 New Ionian Islands Water Airports
