Broadcasting Ban on TV’s “E” for Racist Comments against Antetokounmpo

The Greek National Council for Radio and Television (ESR) imposed on TV channel “E” a 24-hour broadcasting ban scheduled for January 10, 2019, it was announced on Tuesday, as penalty for the offensive comments made by Dimitris Tsoukalas during his show in relation to basketball player Thanassis Antetokounmpo.

E channel is also made to pay 30,000 euros for broadcasting racist statements and low-quality programming. The ESR took into consideration when determining the fine the remorse shown by the channel and the fact that the program in question has already been discontinued, both of which were seen as mitigating factors.