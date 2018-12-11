It Has Been an Exceptional Year for the U.S.-Greek Relationship, Matthew Palmer Says

NEW YORK (ANA/A. Zoupaniotis) – “We have made a strategic judgment that Greece is an ideal partner for the United States as we seek to build stability and prosperity in this complicated region,” U.S. State Department Director for South Central European Affairs Matthew Palmer said on Monday at the 20th investment forum on Greece held by Capital Link.

In his speech, Palmer referred to an exceptional year it has been for the U.S.-Greek relationship.

“We share key goals with respect to the Western Balkans and Turkey, and our desire to keep these countries anchored to the West and Euro-Atlantic institutions. Greece also shares our concern about maritime security and stability in the wider region. It is in this broader context that we see Greece not just as a market of 11 million people, but as a gateway to the Western Balkans, a key partner with Israel, Egypt, and Cyprus, and vital to the future energy picture for Southeastern Europe. A key component of this, of course, is the completion of the Prespa Agreement and the opportunities it will unlock,” he said and added:

“As many of you know, I have had the great pleasure of working on U.S.-Greek affairs for a good portion of my career, and I have never seen a stronger, more vibrant relationship between our two countries. To my mind, there is no greater symbol of our growing economic and people-to-people ties than this year’s Thessaloniki International Fair, where I had the privilege of being part of a large, high-level U.S. delegation. We are very proud to have been selected as the honored country at this year’s Fair and our contribution to its focus on knowledge-based industries, innovation, and technology. The presence of more than 50 top-tier American companies and a U.S. government delegation led by Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross is representative of both Greece’s untapped economic potential, but also the opportunities that underlie U.S. strategic investment in the region. We were also pleased to see the Greek government’s own focus on the start-up sector, an area the U.S. government has long supported. TIF was the launching pad to the next stage of our work as we look ahead to the inaugural U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue with Secretary Pompeo on December 13th. So what does the future hold? ”

Palmer started by talking a bit about Greece’s role as a regional leader and pillar of stability.

“I’d like to also say a quick word about our growing defense relationship because it’s important to recognize the progress that’s been made as a symbol of our confidence in Greece. From rotating NATO aircraft and equipment through Thessaloniki and Alexandroupoli to maximizing use of Souda Bay, we have deepened our defense cooperation to the mutual benefit of our countries. The recent arrival of our troops and helicopters in Stefanovikio is another important signal. Not only do local communities benefit economically from having American forces temporarily in Greece, these rotations also present an opportunity to work with our partners from the Hellenic Armed Forces. Exercises enable us to develop joint capabilities for the mutual benefit of both of our countries and for regional stability. The deepening of this relationship is good for perceptions of Greece and perceptions of the value of the U.S.-Greece relationship.”

On the economic front, the energy market is dynamic and growing, he stressed. “The Trans Adriatic Pipeline is scheduled to make first gas deliveries by 2020. This project is part of a backbone of infrastructure to diversify routes and energy supplies to Europe, and serves as model for greenfield investments in Greece. We are also keeping a close eye on opportunities such as the Greece – Bulgaria Interconnector, the floating regasification unit or FSRU in Alexandroupoli, and the privatization of Hellenic Petroleum. ExxonMobil has a joint venture with Total and Hellenic Petroleum offshore of Crete and Energean recently announced the expansion of its activities in Greece. Scenarios involving the development of wind, solar, and other renewable sources, where Greece has so much potential and where there’s a lot of American know-how and technology, offer great potential.”

He also said that the US is excited about the partnerships that are emerging between Greece and major American tourism service providers, the expansion of U.S. hotel brands and Airbnb, new investments and acquisitions like AVIS, and the possibilities for increased direct air flights from the United States. “There are obvious synergies between the American tourism services industry and Greece. American companies are taking a close look at opportunities in Greece and they are doing so with the very strong support of the U.S. government.”

“And while I don’t want to necessarily temper this enthusiasm, I do want to provide a little ground truth. Looking forward, we know that investors are going to make critical decisions based on the ability of the Greek government to demonstrate it can remove obstacles to investment and economic growth. We will continue to do everything that we possibly can to mobilize the tools and resources of the U.S. government to support Greece in its efforts to further facilitate trade and investment. However, a lot depends on government policies and decisions. As this audience knows, the pace of growth is going to be determined significantly by the signals that the Greek government sends to foreign and domestic investors alike. That’s part of what we hope to address at the Strategic Dialogue. We want to put a positive spotlight on the opportunities that Greece represents, but also have an honest and direct conversation about the areas where Americans and other international investors are still looking for clarity on government policy.

Finally, undergirding all of this goodwill are the people-to-people ties that bind us personally and professionally. The Greek-American community is a pillar of the bilateral relationship. This year we celebrated the 70th anniversary of Fulbright in Greece, making it the second oldest program in the world. We continue to seek to identify opportunities to increase student and professional exchanges and English language programs, including for the refugee populations in Greece. These programs make enormous contributions to the economic, cultural, and political strength of our two great democracies. And, I would be remiss if I did not mention that Greece is particularly lucky to have Ambassador Pyatt, who is an unfaltering advocate for building and growing the U.S.-Greece relationship. He sends his greetings from Athens, where he is hosting another U.S. delegation.

I began by talking about TIF and I’ll conclude in a similar vein. This year’s TIF was a major milestone, but that milestone is only as good as the actions that follow from it. There is a lot to be hopeful for and if there was ever a time to invest in Greece – on the economic, political, security, and people-to-people fronts – that moment is now. And so, it is in that framework that we approach our Strategic Dialogue with Greece on Thursday and will continue to push for a deepening and sophistication in our relationship. We look forward to continuing our work with industry and government partners to support free, fair, and transparent markets and to highlight the opportunities in Greece to expand U.S. investment and to deepen our economic ties.”