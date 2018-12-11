Lesbos Man Accused of Breaking Bangladeshi’s Arm for Asking Him to Leave Disabled Space

LEBSOS, Greece – A 29-year-old man on the island of Lesbos has been arrested and is to appear before an examining magistrate on Wednesday, facing charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm and weapons violations. The man is accused of a racist attack with a crowbar on a Bangladeshi man outside a supermarket in Mytilene, who has suffered a serious arm fracture as a result.

The incident occurred on Saturday, in the parking lot outside a large supermarket on the outskirts of Mytilene, where the Bangladeshi national had worked for five years collecting shopping trolleys. According to police, the victim had approached the 29-year-old and asked him not to park in a space set aside for people with disabilities. Instead of complying, the 29-year-old attacked the Bangladeshi national, first verbally and then with a crowbar from the trunk of his car, inflicting serious injuries. He then abandoned his victim, who was taken to hospital by passers-by.

Police proceeded to arrest the suspect on Sunday, when the incident was reported, and led him before a public prosecutor on serious charges of assault. He is now being held until his testimony before the examining magistrate on Wednesday. They noted that the entire episode has been recorded by a CCTV camera in the supermarket parking lot.

The victim is a 45-year-old that is known to be hard working and is well liked in the local community, while the fracture he sustained is viewed as particularly serious and likely to keep him from working for an extended period of time.