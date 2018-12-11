Tsipras Tells Potential Greece Investors: “Come On Down!”

Despite having imposed an avalanche of tax hikes, raising the corporate rate to 29 percent and with elements in his Radical Left SYRIZA frantically trying to keep out foreign businesses, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras -by video link – told 20th Annual Invest in Greece Forum in New York the country is safe for them to take a chance again.

He has been claiming credit for what he said is a blossoming recovery from an 8 1/2-year economic and austerity crisis with three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($370.13 billion) having ended on Aug. 20.

But the country is still debt-laden, requiring an extension of how much time it needs to repay the loans and is living off a cash buffer of 22 billion euros ($24.98 billion) from a third rescue package in 2015, this one for 86 billion euros ($97.64 billion) until prospective investors can be convinced to put their money in Greece again.

They were burned in 2011 when a previous government stiffed them with 74 percent losses that nearly wiped out the savings of many in the Diaspora who took a chance on their homeland and Tsipras is also fighting a battle with the hard-core in SYRIZA trying to stop the $8 billion development of the Hellenikon International Airport site, a gold mine and with US investment giant Black Rock having pulled out of a major mall delayed by bureaucracy for a decade.

“Greece is again a promising and – above all – a safe investment destination and I urge you to trust its potential,” he said to the audience in New York at the forum organized by Capital Link without mentioning that the creditors said the country’s economy will need to be monitored for years to make sure fiscal targets are hit and that he doesn’t renege to them on promised reforms the way he did to voters when swearing he would reverse harsh austerity measures he then imposed.

“Greece has now regained its autonomy and -above all- the confidence in a future of prosperity, creativity and growth. We are moving forward and the supporting conditions are more favorable than ever before,” he added, speaking in the diplomatic boilerplate hoping to woo wary investors.