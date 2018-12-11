Albanian Suspect in Greek Woman’s Murder Assaulted in Prison

A 19-year-old Albanian man accused along with a 21-year-old Greek in the rape and murder of a 21-year-old female college student on the island of Rhodes was attacked by the inmates in a prison outside Athens who managed to get at him in an isolated cell.

Officials have ordered an investigation into how the suspect was reached. No names were given of anyone involved as part of Greek privacy laws which are often broken if it involves political rivals or public figures.

Without explaining how it happened, preliminary reports indicated that the inmates not only got at the suspect but filmed the assault that was later broadcast on social media, part of the probe into the incident.

There were no details concerning the extent of the injuries on the suspect also charged with rape in the death of the Aegean University student who was thrown into the sea after reportedly pleading for her life and medical help after the assault.

The body of the woman was found by the Coast Guard off the coast of Lindos earlier this month and officials traced the two suspects after examining footage from CCTV cameras in the area. It was believes she was killed for resisting sexual advances.

The Albanian suspect reportedly confessed but said the attack on the woman was carried out by his partner who is also being held.

There was no indication whether the attack on the suspect was “prison justice,” or related to attacks on Albanians across Greece in the wake of the killing of a Greek man in Albania by police which has ramped up tension between the countries.