NEW YORK – The 20th Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum at the Metropolitan Club in Manhattan began on December 10 with the central theme “Greece: The post MoU’s period.”

It is the established annual conference that focuses on the business opportunities that Greece offers to the international investment community, as well as the process of returning the country’s economy to a developmental trajectory.

Like every year, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras sent a message to the …