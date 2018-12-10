AHEPA Chapter #64 Harrisburg Distributes Turkeys to Those in Need

By TNH Staff December 10, 2018

Members of AHEPA Chapter #64 Harrisburg, PA, including Chapter President Billy Kaldes, Nick C. Mallios, John Sempeles, Eric Solomon, Hao Truong, and Paul Zozos, helped distribute turkeys for Christmas. Photo by Hao Truong

HARRISBURG, PA – AHEPA Chapter #64 of Harrisburg continues its charitable efforts this holiday season with 220 turkeys distributed to 12 locations that feed those in need.

Chapter #64’s Dr. Michael Billys, Chaplain, Membership Committee Chairman, and District Marshal for Power District #4 of Pennsylvania, shared the story with The National Herald and thanked all who have contributed to this endeavor to help feed needy souls in the Harrisburg-Carlisle areas of Pennsylvania.

President Billy Kaldes, …

