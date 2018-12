NEW JERSEY – With the blessing of His Eminence Metropolitan Evangelos, December 9 marked the decorating and lighting of the Christmas Tree at the Holy Metropolis of New Jersey. Present at the event were the Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Koutras and his wife Popita Pavli, Consul of Greece Lana Zochiou, clergy, members of the parish councils, various Philoptochos associations, and a multitude of the faithful.

The event began with Christmas carols and …