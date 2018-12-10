Godas’ “Apocalypse” Screened at Holy Trinity Cathedral

By Vasilis Voultsos December 10, 2018

A scene from Apocalypse Again: Acceptance of Inheritance with director Christos Godas. Photo: Courtesy of filmmaker Christos Godas

NEW YORK – Under the auspices of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, Christos Godas’ documentary film Apocalypse Again: Acceptance of Inheritance was screened at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Manhattan on December 7.

The original intention of the director to create a series of new documentaries on religious tourism changed entirely when he found himself on the Island of the Apocalypse, Patmos. A series of new revelations, contradictory meanings, and interesting characters inspired …

