Godas’ “Apocalypse” Screened at Holy Trinity Cathedral

NEW YORK – Under the auspices of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, Christos Godas’ documentary film Apocalypse Again: Acceptance of Inheritance was screened at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Manhattan on December 7.

The original intention of the director to create a series of new documentaries on religious tourism changed entirely when he found himself on the Island of the Apocalypse, Patmos. A series of new revelations, contradictory meanings, and interesting characters inspired …