Going on in Our Community

DECEMBER 7-8

YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Basile the Comedian performs at the Funny Farm Comedy Club, 110 W Federal Street in Youngstown on Friday, Dec. 7, 8 PM and 10 PM, and Saturday, Dec. 8, 7 PM and 9:30 PM. More information is available online: funnyfarmcomedyclub.com and basilelive.com.

DECEMBER 8

MANHATTAN – The Greek-American Writers Assn. invites you to a dynamic and entertaining program of words and music at the Cornelia Street Café, 29 Cornelia Street in Manhattan, on Saturday, Dec. 8, 6-8 PM. Cast members including Angelika Sandora, Sophia Dama, John Baxter, and Sylvana Gonzalez will perform songs from the award-winning new musical comedy Faux-Bia. Dr. Philip T. Yanos will discuss his new book, Written Off: Mental Health Stigma and the Loss of Human Potential. The open mic will feature actress Sophia Yannis, story-teller Nicholas Zaharakos, playwright Mary Perifimos, and pianist Lou Dalaveris playing the Chopin Scherzo No. 3. $10 includes

admission and a drink.

BILOXI, MS – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 255 Beauvoir Road in Biloxi, holds its International Christmas Festival on Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 AM-5 PM. Featuring Greek music, dancing, and kids activities as well as the different cultures that comprise Holy Trinity’s congregation, with ethnic folk dancing and traditional foods from Greece, Russia, the Ukraine, Romania, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Moldova, Georgia, Germany, and Hungary. There will be ethnic foods, baked goods, pastries, and gifts, and church tours.

Admission is free and parking is free around the church. More information is available by phone: 228-388-6138 and online: holytrinitybiloxi.org.

CHICAGO, IL – The Family Christmas Party at the National Hellenic Museum, 333 S. Halsted in Chicago, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 8, 1 PM. More information is available by phone: 312-655-1234 and online: nationalhellenicmuseum.org.

PORTLAND, ME – Holiday Concert at Holy Trinity Greek Church, 133 Pleasant Street in Portland, on Saturday, Dec. 8, 4 PM, featuring the USM Chamber Singers directed by Nicolás Alberto Dosman. A reception will follow the concert. Admission is free, donations welcome. More information is available by phone 207-774-0281 and online: holytrinityportland.org.

JAMAICA HILLS, NY – A Christmas Concert will take place on Saturday, Dec. 8, 6 PM in our sanctuary at St. Demetrios Church, 84-35 152nd Street in Jamaica Hills. The event will feature the music of Grigoris Maninakis, as well as Christmas classics, accompanied by the Young Adults Choir under the direction of Angeliki Psonis and the Voices of Vision Choir under the direction of Priscilla Owens. A light reception in the Church Hall to follow. Tickets: Adults, $30; Children ages 6-12, $10. Reservations required for reception as seating is limited. Contact Irene Maris by phone: 917-865-4474 or email: hellenic2000@aol.com or Tina Moustafellos: 718-263-9646.

CHICAGO, IL – The Greektown Tree Lighting takes place on Saturday, Dec. 8, 5-6 PM at Halsted and Van Buren Streets in Greektown Chicago. In addition to the Christmas tree lighting, there will be carolers and musicians on-site caroling through our Greektown restaurants where you’ll find plenty of food options and starting December 1 you can stop in and see our display of 30+ hand painted Christmas boats, the Greektown Karavakia Display. Mark your calendar to kick off the holiday season! More information is available online: greektownchicago.org.

DECEMBER 9

TARPON SPRINGS, FL – Workshops in Greek Bouzouki with Leonidas Zafiris and Elias Poulos, Sunday, 2-4 PM, December 9, at Safford House, 23 Parkin Ct. in Tarpon Springs. Fee: $5 donation per class requested. The City of Tarpon Springs is pleased to present a series of workshops in Greek bouzouki for youth and adults by Leonidas Zafiris and Elias Poulos. Classes will be divided into beginning (2-3 PM) and advanced (3-4 PM) sections. Students should bring an instrument, and there will be a few bouzoukis available on site for beginning students. In addition, a limited number of bouzoukis are available through a Bouzouki Lending Program at the Tarpon Springs Public Library, 138 E. Lemon Street. 727-943-4922. More information is available by contacting Tina Bucuvalas 727-937-1130 or tbucuvalas@ctsfl.us. Classes are funded by the National Endowment for the Arts.

DECEMBER 13

ASTORIA – The Carnival of Love Foundation invites you to Christmas in Candyland! Join us in celebrating the magic of the past 10 years, as we come home to where it all began… Central Lounge, on Thursday, Dec. 13, 8 PM. No cover. Cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, sweet surprises. Donations raised will support the opening of a Healing Arts Community Center for families living with autism and special needs. More information is available online: carnivaloflove.org.

CHICAGO – A Paraclesis (Supplication) Service will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 6041 W. Diversey Ave. in Chicago on Thursday, Dec. 13, 7 PM. The 121-year-old church has received a judgement of foreclosure and therefore, on Friday, Dec. 14, 10:30 AM the title of the property on Diversey must be delivered to MB Financial Bank. More information is available by phone: 773-622-5979 and online: holytrinitygocchicago.com.

DECEMBER 14

LOWELL, MA Gingerbread Night at Transfiguration Greek Church, 25 Fr. John Sarantos Way, in Lowell takes place on Friday, Dec. 14, 6:30-8:30 PM. Join us for a night of fellowship and fun. Food and drinks will be provided. Please bring the following items with you: One hat, scarf, or pair of mittens for the mitten tree, one gingerbread house to decorate, and two bags of candy to share. Gingerbread house kits can be found at most craft stores, drug stores, and supermarkets. More information is available by phone: 978-458-4321

DECEMBER 15

STAMFORD, CT – Archdiocese Byzantine Christmas Concert jointly hosted by the Archangels community, the Yale University School of Sacred Music and Saint Vladimir’s School of Theology. The renowned Archdiocesan Byzantine Choir will perform with support from the Yale Institute of Sacred Music and St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary on Saturday, Dec. 15, 7-8 PM at the Church of the Archangels 1527 Bedford Street in Stamford. Tickets: $30 per person. Reception to follow in the Greek Cultural Center. More information is available by phone: 203-348-4216 and by email: office@archangelsgoc.org and online: archangelsgoc.org.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The Metropolis Christmas Open House takes place on Saturday, Dec. 15, 3-6 PM at Metropolis House, 372 Santa Clara Avenue in San Francisco. Enjoy an afternoon of festive holiday cheer, refreshments, and Christmas Carols to celebrate the beautiful season of the Nativity of Jesus Christ. RSVP by December 7 to metropolis@sanfran.goarch.org or 415-753-3075. For more details on this year’s charity and how you can help those in need during this beautiful season of giving, visit: sanfran.goarch.org.

DECEMBER 16

CHICAGO, IL – The Metropolis Christmas Celebration at the Metropolis of Chicago, 40 E. Burton Place in Chicago will be held on Sunday, Dec. 16, 5-9 PM. More information is available by phone: 312-337-4130 and online: chicago.goarch.org.