Hortopitakia, Pies Made with Greens to Enjoy

As the holiday season approaches, the party season also kicks into high gear. For those interested in serving some tasty Greek-themed appetizers at their next holiday get together, spanakopitakia, mini spinach pies, are readily available in most supermarket frozen food sections. For holiday entertaining, making them at home is not as complicated as it might seem at first. With a little planning, mini spinach pies, or your favorite type of pie, can be a homemade go-to appetizer as well. Switch things up with the greens of your choice to personalize the pies and pop them in the freezer to store. Then, when it’s time for the party, they go right out of the freezer into the oven, as any phyllo-based pies are great as a make-ahead starter. The following recipe is a tasty appetizer to try which features some seasonal greens, including fennel and Swiss chard, instead of the usual spinach.

Fennel Hortopitakia

4 tablespoons Greek extra-virgin olive oil

1 bunch Swiss chard, chopped

1 small white onion, finely chopped

1 small fennel bulb with stalks and fronds, finely chopped

1 cup feta, crumbled

1 tablespoon mint, finely chopped

3 scallions, thinly sliced

Greek sea salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

1 (16-oz.) package frozen phyllo dough, thawed

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add the Swiss chard and cook, stirring frequently, until wilted, about 4 minutes. Transfer the cooked chard to a large strainer and press with a wooden spoon to remove any excess water. Then set aside. Heat the skillet to medium-high and add the remaining olive oil. Add the onions and fennel and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 15 minutes. Transfer fennel/onion mixture to a mixing bowl. Add the cooked chard, feta, mint, and scallions and stir together. Season the filling with salt and pepper to taste and set aside to cool.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Cut the stacked phyllo dough lengthwise into 2-inch-wide strips. Cover with a damp kitchen towel and set aside. Place one strip of phyllo on your work surface and brush with some of the melted butter. Top with another strip, brush with butter, and repeat once more. Place a tablespoon of filling on one end of strip one inch from the end. Fold in the corner of the end to form a triangle. Then, fold in the triangle edge to form another triangle. Continue folding like a flag, until a triangle pastry is complete. Transfer to a baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining phyllo strips and filling. Brush the triangle pastries with the remaining butter. You may need to melt additional butter for brushing. The hortopitakia can be covered with plastic wrap or put in a freezer bag and frozen at this point for up to a month, if needed. Bake in the preheated 375-degree oven for 18–20 minutes or until golden br