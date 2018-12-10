New Directions in the House of Representatives?

The challenge facing the new Democratic majority in the House of Representatives is to fulfil its mid-term electoral promises. A series of consequential initiatives would allow Democrats to present themselves as being able to govern when they seek control of the Senate and presidency in 2020. Rather than listing projects that would take time to implement, I have concentrated on actions the House could take relatively swiftly. Many of these proposals enjoy considerable support that crosses party, regional, and ideological …
MENUMENU
- Community
- Greece
- Sports
- Cyprus
- FOOD & TRAVEL
- Culture & Arts
- Classifieds
- Opinions
- Special Issues
- Archive