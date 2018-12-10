Work to Deepen Nafplio’s Port Began on Monday

NAFPLIO, Greece – Work to deepen the port of Nafplio, on the eastern coast of the Peloponnese, began on Monday with the arrival of a ship sent by the Thessaloniki-based contractor ‘Thessaloniki Technical Projects Company (ETETh SA), owned by the J&P Avax Group since 2001.

The company has undertaken to carry out all works required to deepen the port, in a contract signed with the Naplio municipality a few days earlier. It is a major infrastructure project for the city of Nafplio and the surrounding region, with a budget of 5.5 million euros.