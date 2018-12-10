Appeals Council Refuses to Release Convicted Terrorist Savvas Xiros from Jail

The Piraeus Appeals Council on Monday rejected convicted terrorist Savvas Xiros’ request to be released from jail to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

Xiros, a member of the terror group 17N, has been convicted to five time life and 25 years imprisonment for terrorist actions and is not entitled to be released before he serves 25 years in prison.

He had appealed to the council asking for release on health grounds under article 110A of the Penal Code, which allows those convicted of homicide and have an 80 percent disability to serve the remainder of their sentence under house arrest once they have served 10 years in prison.

The court conceded that Xiros’ case falls under the provisions of article 110A but judged that he should serve at least 25 years of his sentence in prison before release. This was counter to the recommendation of the Appeals Deputy Prosecutor Odysseas Tsorbatzoglou, who said that article 110A did not apply to those serving multiple life sentences at all.