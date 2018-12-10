New Democracy Says SYRIZA Helping Scandalized Banker’s Company

ATHENS – The main opposition New Democracy charged the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA pressured the country’s natural gas company to keep supplying a company owned by a former banker facing a long line of charges of embezzlement and wrongdoing.

The fertilizer manufacturer is run by Lavrentis Lavrentiadis, who was released from prison in 2014 because he said he didn’t feel well and as he has yet to face trial for allegations he stole at least 51 million euros ($58.19 million) in various loan schemes from the former Proton Bank where was a major shareholder.

SYRIZA and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras have been claiming their political rivals are corrupt and behind a number of major scandals and the Conservatives struck back with the newspaper Ta Nea reporting that a close associate of Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas earned hundreds of thousands of euros in payments from Lavrentiadis’ companies in 2016 and 2017.

There was no explanation why Lavrentiadis, accused of major felonies, is allowed to keep operating a company.

A former head of state-run gas utility DEPA Theodoros Kitsakis, appointed by SYRIZA, said at least five party ministers he didn’t name told him not to cut off the supply of gas for the company although it hadn’t paid 120 million euros ($136.88 million) in arrears.

Kitsakis is facing felony breach of faith charges for allegedly failing to collect 110 million euros ($125.47 million) owed by Lavrentiadis’ Piraeus-based Hellenic Fertilizers and Chemicals (ELFE).