ATHENS – Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition will fill out its term until elections scheduled for October, 2019, and that the government has restricted oligarchs that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipas said he would crush, with no evidence he has beyond assertions.

A Marxist economist forced into embarrassing surrenders to the country’s international lenders in return for a third bailout in 2015, this one for 86 billion euros ($98.2 billion,) Tsakalotos – at odds with Tsipras who has accused a raft of rival politicians of being corrupt – also warned that scandal-mongering could undercut the economy as it’s showing signs of a recovery.

In an interview with Kathimerini, he said that,“We have many reasons to complete the work we started in 2015, beyond any election-related speculation.. We owe it to Greek society, which has suffered a lot due to the crisis and memorandums.”

He didn’t mention that Tsipras said he wouldn’t sign a memorandum with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) that put up the rescue package nor the Premier’s repeated reneging on anti-austerity promises.

He said the government coalition that includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos – who threatened to bring it down if a vote to rename the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) Tsipras agreed to comes to a vote in Parliament – has had “successes and compromises” since it came to power in 2015.

While Tsipras has backed away from vows to go after the rich and tax shipowners, Tsakalotos insisted that oligarchs are being restricted but didn’t offer any examples.

After earlier admitting he deliberately overtaxed the middle class so that the government could redistribute the wealth the poorer sectors also being hammered by harsh measures he said three can’t be tax breaks after Tsipras implemented an avalanche of tax hikes.

SYRIZA has fallen far behind the party it unseated, New Democracy, with surveys showing the Conservatives hold constant double-digit leads after accusing Tsipras of deceiving Greeks with a long line of broken promises.

Already being allowed by the Troika to suspend more pension cuts set for Jan. 1, 2019, Tsakalotos said the government now also wants to wiggle out of another austerity measure to which it agreed, this one to put new taxes on previously exempt lower-income families and individiduals.

Otherwise the tax-free threshold will be lowered as the rich and tax cheats hiding their wealth in secret foreign bank accounts are escaping the more than 8 ½ year long crisis with near impunity. Tsipras said he would raise the tax benchmark to 12,000 euros ($13,700).