The Antikythera Shipwreck Exhibition Extended in Beijing

ATHENS – The Central Archaeological Council has approved the extension of the National Archaeological Museum’s exhibition “The Antikythera Shipwreck” at the Palace Museum in Beijing’s Forbidden City until February 14, 2019, the Ministry of Culture announced on December 5.

The exhibition was inaugurated on September 14 by Dr. Maria Andreadaki-Vlazaki, General Secretary of Culture, and includes over 350 ancient masterpieces, among them a copy of the famous Antikythera mechanism.

On opening day, approximately 16,000 visitors attended the Antikythera Shipwreck exhibition.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the Greek exhibition in China is considered very successful and attracts approximately 16,500 visitors a day, outstripping other exhibitions held there in the past.



Moreover, there has been extensive coverage by the Chinese media, which have strongly praised and promoted the exhibition and its importance.

In Athens, meanwhile, the “twin” Chinese exhibition “From the Forbidden City: Imperial Apartments of Qianlong,” also inaugurated on September 14 at the Acropolis Museum in the presence of Deputy Minister of Culture Kostas Stratis is continuing with great success and will also run until February 14.

Material from the ANA-MPA was used in this report.