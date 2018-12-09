NY Post: Two Nuns say “Silence ins’t Spiritual”

NEW YORK – A few months ago, two Long Island nuns began social media campaigns bringing to light sexual misconduct in the “faith communities” – including their own, the Greek Orthodox Church.

According to a report by The New York Post, which made the front page of Sunday’s newspaper, the nuns “work with female victims of human trafficking and sell soap and candles to fund their efforts through an enterprise called White Field Farm Soap. Co.” They have been active on various social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, posting various photos of themselves holding up signs with messages that read: “silence isn’t spiritual,” “believe survivors,” and many others.

Their efforts come as a response to what they believe is the Church’s mishandling of the scandal surrounding Reverend Gerasimos Makris. As previously reported by The National Herald, Rev. Makris, the nuns’ former convent supervisor, was accused of sexual misconduct – and yet, because his “parishioners wanted him back,” the “higher-ups” of the Greek church reinstated him (after his “treatment”) as the head priest at the Holy Cross Church in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

The New York Post described this scandal as “the latest back eye for the Greek Orthodox church and the Holy Cross parish, whose former leader, the Rev. George Passias, was defrocked after The Post revealed his affair with the married parochial school principal, whom he impregnated, and their kinky ‘cake crushing’ fetish. This “embarrassment,” as many have described it, is added to the list of the latest improprieties of the Church along with the incompletion of St. Nicholas at Ground Zero and the leadership of the Archdiocese.

