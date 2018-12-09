Greeks Trust Their Army, Schools, But Not Politicians

ATHENS – With Greeks having essentially given up on politicians, they still trust some institutions, with the Army at the top of the list, according to an opinion poll from the Public Issue company.

The survey showed 89 percent of respondents believe in the Army and have confidence in how the Armed Forces operate, with service compulsory except for a favored few and celebrities and others who manage to get out of serving.

Next in trust was the Greek police even though riot squads frequently tangle with protesters upset with more than 8 ½ years of austerity measures and officers clash with anarchists in an exchange of Molotov Cocktails and teargas. Some 72 percent believe in the police, the poll said.

Then came schools and education at 66 percent, followed by the Internet at 41 percent, newspapers at 24 percent although most are aligned with political agendas, and then TV at 22 percent, although many stations are run by the rich with ties to governments.

Non-governmental organizations who are aiding in public causes, such as in refugee and migrant detention centers and camps came in at only 13 percent, a 45 percent drop from 2015 when the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA took power.

Dead last was political parties and politicians at 12 percent and who appear to have only the backing of hard-core members with large chunks of the Greek populace not caring who’s in power because they said their lives won’t get any better as disenfranchisement grows.