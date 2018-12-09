Turkish Foreign Minister, Akinci Fall Out Over Cyprus Unity Path

With reunification talks to bring Cyprus back together again collapsed, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci are feuding over whether the island should stay permanently divided.

The spat began in October when Akinci reportedly said he’d resign if Turkey pushes for a permanent two-state partition of Cyprus instead of trying to reunify the island split since an unlawful Turkish invasion in 1974.

Turkey occupies the northern third and keeps an army there but Akinci said he doesn’t want to give up on the idea of unity despite the failure of negotiations in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana when he and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said they’d never remove their army and wanted the right to militarily intervene again.

But he still insists that a federal system is the only answer, Turkish-Cypriot media reported, as Erdogan moves further away from reunification and refuses to recognize the legitimate government of Cyprus, a member of the European Union he wants his country to join, and as he bars its ships and planes.

The rift between Akinci and Turkey, the only country to recognize its self-declared Republic on the island has intensified with Cavusoglu saying that a federation is the Turkish-Cypriot leader’s “personal opinion” and isn’t shared by Ankara, which has the last word although adding that Turkish-Cypriots should have a say, the Cyprus Mail reported.

Speaking to several Turkish media outlets during the past week, Akinci insisted that no realistic alternative to a federal solution in Cyprus exists.

“At the end of the day, I am accountable to my community,” he said. “These people voted for me by 60 percent to lead this process.”

His relations with Cavusoglu appeared soured when Akinci called on Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades to restart talks based on a framework by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who was at the Swiss talks but failed to find an answer.

One exchange in the Turkish media showed the level of rancor between the fellow Turks. “Forgive me, but when I hear your name, I think of someone fighting windmills… You are raising eyebrows at the Turkish Foreign Ministry,” a reporter told the Turkish Cypriot leader.

Akinci responded: “Is there any other alternative to a federal solution? If there is, I should also know about it. I get the exact opposite message from the Greek-Cypriot side… wasting time by discussing the impossible only maintains the status quo, which is to the disadvantage of Turkish Cypriots.”