Richard Cotton, Executive Director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, took the unusual step of writing to warn the Archdiocese – and the Patriarchate – to finish building the St. Nicholas Church at the World Trade Center before they have to propose solutions themselves.

“In any case, I think we all agree that the current situation cannot continue,” he noted.

Yet, many people are behaving as if events related to the Archdiocese and …