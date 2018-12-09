President George Herbert Walker Bush, We’ll Miss You

Americans have never elected a President because of his foreign policy achievements.In fact, with the notable exception of Lyndon Johnson who decided not to run after the Viet Nam War turned into a quagmire, no President has ever lost elections for foreign policy failure. More’s the pity. The greatest foreign policy President of my 55 years in the field, went down to defeat after a single term despite having masterfully managed the end of the Cold War, organized a coalition …