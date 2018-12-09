Guard Stabbed at Athens University Campus

ATHENS – A guard at the Athens University Campus in Zografou was stabbed and lightly injured early on Saturday by unknown perpetrators.

According to police sources, the incident happened when the campus guards prevented a group of people from entering the campus at 02:00, while an event was taking place at the Department of Geology and Geoenvironment. After the stabbing, all members of the group fled and the guard was taken to Erythros Stavros hospital, where doctors determined that his injuries were not threatening.

Police that arrived to the scene questioned 13 people, out of which 11 were released and 2 arrested for drug possession.