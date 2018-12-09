Mitsotakis Will Unveil His Economic Plan for “All Greeks”

ATHENS – With an election year looming and his party holding a big lead in surveys, major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he will on Dec. 14 finally unveil his policies for “all Greeks” if he is elected.

Mitsotakis has for months been sniping at ruling Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras who has plummeted in polls after reneging repeatedly on anti-austerity promises to get a third bailout in 2015, this one for 86 billion euros ($97.89 billion) he said he would never seek nor accept but did both.

He has been teasing his rivals about what he would do but now is scheduled to unveil details at his party’s 12th annual conference as Tsipras is frantically trying to regain favor with a flurry of handouts, including social dividends being released the same day that Mitsotakis will speak.

His scheme will include his plan to help the country’s most vulnerable who were steamrolled by Tsipras after the Leftist leader promised to help them but instead imposed an avalanche of tax hikes, allowed banks to sell loans so debtors would be hounded and agreed to let banks confiscate homes after swearing he wouldn’t.

The conference will focus on 10 areas, including property, income, employment, social solidarity, education, environment, health and security, said Kathimerini and also feature as speakers include Manfred Weber, the European People’s Party’s candidate for European Commission President, European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos and Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas. The three-day conference will take place at Metropolitan Expo in Paiania, eastern Attica.

Mitsotakis earlier said he would give state debtors up to 10 years to repay what they owe, an idea that was opposed by the country’s international creditors who feared it would lead to lesser returns over the years.

The New Democracy leader is reaching out to the middle-class that SYRIZA’s Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos admitted were deliberately overtaxed so that the government could give handouts to other sectors.