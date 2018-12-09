FYROM Will Remove “Macedonians Abroad” Tag from Greece Name Deal

ATHENS – Trying to smooth over a row with Greece, lawmakers in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) will make another change to their Constitution to remove references to “Macedonians living abroad,” to keep a new name deal intact with Greece.

FYROM Premier Zoran Zaev was trying to preserve the deal with Greece to rename his country as North Macedonia, get into NATO and open European Union accession talks after it was reported he said there was a Slavic “Macedonian” minority in Greece, home of the real Macedonia.

A brouhaha developed after the report which led Greek Prokopis Pavlopoulos to fiercely respond that FYROM must abide by the deal it reached with the anti-nationalist Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who has stayed mum during the provocation.

In a statement, FYROM’s government said, without clarifying Zaev’s remarks, that it is “strongly committed” to the agreement reached at Lake Prespes, which borders both countries. FYROM has approved it but not the Greek Parliament, due to take it up in March.

FYROM TV Telma said the Parliament there would concede and make the change after it earlier revised the Constitution to remove irredentist claims to Greek lands, including Macedonia, the

The two sides earlier at the time agreed that FYROM’s constitution would be revised along the lines of Article 108 in the Greek Constitution which states that “the state must take care of Greek emigrants and the maintenance of their ties with the fatherland.”

If it comes to a vote in Greece though, Tsipras’ junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos plan to leave the administration and vote against the agreement.

Saying it would not interfere in Greece’s internal affairs, FYROM added that, “We are strongly committed to full implementation of Prespa agreement, and all of our actions and statements are made in good faith to support the agreement.”

The statement added that, “As a country that aspires to join the EU, we understand that countries take care of their own citizens and countries in the Balkans do not interfere in neighboring countries on any given issue,” it said.