NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say two children have died in a New York City apartment fire.

Firefighters pulled the girls, ages 7 and 8, from the building in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say they were pronounced dead at a hospital.

A 53-year-old man rescued from the three-story residential building is hospitalized in stable condition.

Video showed flames pouring from the side of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.