Nuns Leave Monastery in NY Alleging Abuse

By Theodore Kalmoukos December 8, 2018

Abbess Foteini and nun Theonymphi Facebook

NEW YORK – Abbess  Foteini and nun Theonymfi have temporarily left the All Saints Monastery located in Calverton, New York.

On October 9, 2018, their lawyer, G. Michael Stewart (“Mr. Stewart”), sent a letter to the Hellenic College/Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology where they both studied, as well as to the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese alleging “harassment, intimidation, sexual impropriety, sexual assault, failure to report domestic violence and failure to keep them safe.  This representation further …

