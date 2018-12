ATHENS – New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit the Greek city of Tripoli on Saturday.

At 19:00 Mitsotakis will speak at the Apostolopoulio Cultural Center, at an event organised by the Prefectural Committees of Argolida, Arcadia, Corinthos, Lakonia and Messinia. Candidate ND regional governor Panagiotis Nikas will also speak at the event.