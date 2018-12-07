Corfu to Host International Open Chess Festival at Easter

Corfu will welcome the best chess players in the world at Easter for the 1st International Chess Festival “Easter in Corfu 2019” that will be held from 29 April to 5 May at the Congress Hall of a Corfu town hotel.

The festival includes an international open chess tournament divided in two groups and many parallel events. The top chess matches will be transmitted live on the platform chess24.com.

The winners will receive prizes of 5,000 euros.

Chess holds an important position in the life of Corfu residents while the first chess club in Greece was based in Corfu. The first chess club of Greece had hosted the first major summer open in Greece in 1989 and now, thirty years later, will welcome grandmasters, world champions but also amateurs from Greece and abroad.