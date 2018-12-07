Disputing Russia, US Denies Wanting Military Build-up on Cyprus

With tension building over energy drilling off Cyprus that Turkey wants to stop, the US State Department said there’s no plans to expand an American military presence on the island as Russia claimed.

“The Russian portrayal of this signing as plans for a ‘military build-up’ is characteristically absurd,” s spokesperson said as Moscow gave a veiled threat of retaliation if the US tries to gain a foothold on Cyprus, where Turkey has occupied the northern third since a 1974 invason.

The State Department said that, “in November the United States and Cyprus signed a non-binding statement of intent expressing both countries’ desire to explore opportunities to deepen bilateral security cooperation on a wide range of issues including counter-terrorism, disaster response, cyber security, and anti-money laundering,” the Cyprus Mail reported.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier said a US delegation inspected potential sites for bases in the region and that Washington was engaged in intensive talks with Nicosia on expanding military cooperation.

“It (Cyprus) is being drawn into US and NATO plans in the eastern Mediterranean,” she added. “In Moscow we can’t ignore the anti-Russian element in these [US] plans and in the event that they are implemented we will be forced to take countermeasures.”

“The further militarization of the island and its involvement in the implementation of American and Nato plans will inevitably lead to dangerous and destabilizing consequences for Cyprus itself,” she said.

“We have repeatedly pointed [this] out to the leadership of Cyprus … Moscow cannot but take into consideration the anti-Russian background of these schemes. We will have to take response measures in case of their implementation.”

“We’re getting information from various sources that the United States is actively studying options to build up its military presence on Cyprus,” Zakharova told a news briefing in Moscow.

“The aim is not being hidden – to counter growing Russian influence in the region in the light of the successful operation by the Russian military in Syria.”