America united, at least for a few days, if not hours, to bid farewell to its 41st president, George H.W. Bush.

Present at his funeral in the magnificent National Cathedral in Washington, DC were the five former presidents, including Jimmy Carter, as well as the current president, Donald Trump.

Another service to the country by the Bush family and a positive step on the part of the current president.

It is known that relations between the Bush family and Trump were not good. …